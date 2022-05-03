Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 15.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

