Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 3rd (ADXS, AE, AIRT, AULRF, BIOC, CANO, FTEK, IO, JD, JDW)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 3rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a sell rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Univest Sec Llc assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

