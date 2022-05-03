Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 3rd (ADXS, AE, AIRT, AULRF, BIOC, CANO, FTEK, IO, JD, JDW)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 3rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a sell rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Univest Sec Llc assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.