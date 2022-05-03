Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

ETRN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 264,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,967. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 806,136 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

