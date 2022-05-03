Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ETRN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 241,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,663.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

