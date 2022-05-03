Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

EQBK opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

