Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($47.37) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

