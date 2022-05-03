Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

EBKDY stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

