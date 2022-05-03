Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

