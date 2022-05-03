ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “
Shares of ERYP stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.
About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
