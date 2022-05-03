Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.50) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,130. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.
Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
