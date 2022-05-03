ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

