Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

