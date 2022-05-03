Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $385.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.21 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $350.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

