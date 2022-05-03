Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.10.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

