Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,095. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

