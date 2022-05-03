Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

