Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.
Shares of EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Eurocommercial Properties has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.
About Eurocommercial Properties (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.