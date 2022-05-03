Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.

Shares of EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Eurocommercial Properties has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

