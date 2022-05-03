Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.