Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everi by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Everi by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.