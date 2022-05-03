EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Downgraded by Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.