EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

EVER opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $437.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

