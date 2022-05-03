EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.