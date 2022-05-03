EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $15.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of EVER opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $4,990,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

