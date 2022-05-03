EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
