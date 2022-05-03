Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Evolus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.