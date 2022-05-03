Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.7 days.

CAHPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

