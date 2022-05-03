Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

