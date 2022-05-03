Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 116,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.