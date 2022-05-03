eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 7,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1,299.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

