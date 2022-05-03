Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $2.89. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $18.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. 137,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

