Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.96.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

