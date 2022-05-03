Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

