Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.59.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

