Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

