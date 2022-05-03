Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.