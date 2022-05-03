Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $23.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.15. 393,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

