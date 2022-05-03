Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

