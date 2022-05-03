Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.89.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $100.01 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.