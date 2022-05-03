Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Experian has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

