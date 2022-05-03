Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $93.74 on Monday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

