Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 31.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 552,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

