Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.62.

XOM stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

