EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,222,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 733,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

