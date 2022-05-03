EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.
EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.
