EZCORP (EZPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 3,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,261. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.