F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,201. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

