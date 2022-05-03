Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.52-1.59 EPS.
Shares of FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
