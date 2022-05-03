Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

