Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.76 million.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53.
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
