Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.52-1.59 EPS.

Shares of FN stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

