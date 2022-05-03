Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.52-1.59 EPS.

FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

