Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.52-1.59 EPS.
FN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53.
FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
