FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $394.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.55 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.89.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

